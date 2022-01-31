"Grow The Hell Up" – WWE Superstar hits back at a fan comparing his daughter to Ronda Rousey

Big Swole and Cedric Alexander slammed a fan online after the account used their daughter to crack a joke.

Cedric Alexander, who is currently signed to WWE, is married to Big Swole, who previously worked for AEW. She's now working on the Independent Circuit. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and their daughter is named Adessah. She was born in 2014 and is eight years old.

The fan account that got Big Swole and her husband furious posted a picture of Royal Rumble 2022 winner Ronda Rousey pointing at the WrestleMania sign. The caption read, "Heard Big Swole’s Daughter is back watching WWE cause somebody that looks like her won the Rumble." Cedric Alexander and Big Swole took no time to hit back at the fan who used their daughter as a punchline:

Swole One 💪🏾 @SwoleWorld



Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior.



You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the fuck is wrong with you? FUCK. YOU.Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior.You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the fuck is wrong with you? twitter.com/wrasslinwizard… FUCK. YOU. Honestly taking something like this and putting my daughter in it in this context is clown behavior. You can say whatever about me but folks kids are off limits. What the fuck is wrong with you? twitter.com/wrasslinwizard…

Alexander, too, did not hold back after spotting the joke cracked by the fan:

PRIME Alexander @CedricAlexander My daughter is not a punchline for you to use on the internet to make yourself look cool. Have some respect and grow the hell up. My daughter is not a punchline for you to use on the internet to make yourself look cool. Have some respect and grow the hell up.

Ronda Rousey was a surprise entrant in the Women’s Royal Rumble

Ronda Rousey's return at the Royal Rumble was the major surprise WWE had in store for fans.

The former UFC Champion made her WWE debut in Royal Rumble 2018. Rousey went on to headline WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. After a successful 14-month stint with Vince McMahon's promotion, Rousey parted ways with WWE to spend time with family.

This year at the Rumble, Rousey entered at the 28th spot to win the match. She made four eliminations and will now be headlining WrestleMania 38. The Baddest Woman on the Planet will be working under the blue brand, where she will start her build-up to the promotion's biggest event.

