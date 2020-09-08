On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cedric Alexander embraced his dark side and joined forces with The Hurt Business. Alexander teamed up with Ricochet and Apollo Crews to take on The Hurt Business in a 6-Man Tag Team match.

During the final moments of the bout, Alexander pulled Ricochet off the apron and brutalised him at ringside. He then hit a Lumbar Check on Crews, following which Shelton Benjamin pinned the fallen babyface for the win.

A short while later, Alexander officially joined the group on The VIP Lounge. When asked the reason behind joining the band of villains, he said that he would rather learn and earn, instead of getting beat up on a weekly basis.

Cedric Alexander has now posted a tweet reacting to his turn and his newfound alliance. Check it out below:

Business just picked up! https://t.co/wV9zGxQKYm — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 8, 2020

This heel turn just might be the best thing that could have happened to Cedric Alexander's waning career

Cedric Alexander had his moment in the limelight last year, when he was involved in a major angle with Roman Reigns. Things cooled down pretty fast and he was soon sent back to the lower card. Now that he's joined The Hurt Business, Cedric's bound to get more TV time and opportunities to showcase his skills in the new future.