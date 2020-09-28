Cedric Alexander reveals why WWE has no plans for Cruiserweight superstars

Cedric Alexander has moved on from the Cruiserweight division and it's been a while since he's been making his name with the bigger men. Cedric Alexander turned heel for the first time since joining WWE recently when he joined The Hurt business as the faction's fourth member.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cedric Alexander admitted that WWE's perception of the Cruiserweight division and the talent isn't flattering:

“Yes, sometimes that’s a thing [not Chaving plans for cruiserweights]. It goes back to the perception ‘oh, you’re a cruiserweight. You’re not that big so you won’t do that well.’"

Cedric Alexander seemed surprised about the backstage perception, especially because people of 205 lbs are anything but small:

That’s a perception a lot of people have when in actuality, I’m currently about 210lbs. I’m just as big as a good portion of the guys on the roster – not the giants obviously! – but I’m not a small man. A 210lb man is not a small individual.

Cedric Alexander even brought up former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, who ruled the 205lb division for years and described him as a "monster". Citing names like Rey Mysterio, someone who he considers to be among the all-time greats, and also Daniel Bryan:

“It’s just a perception we need to relax and say if you’re great, you’re great. Daniel Bryan is a prime example that size means nothing.”

Was Cedric Alexander a Cruiserweight standout?

When looking at the trajectory of Cedric Alexander's WWE career, it's not hard to see why he was picked as a standout star of the 205-pound division. His journey started unexpectedly after losing to Kota Ibushi int he Cruiserweight Classic tournament four years ago and post-205 live, Cedric Alexander's career has seen ups and downs.

His current run is undoubtedly a positive one, guided by MVP and surrounded by the likes of two veterans in Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. It's hard to be a breakout star of the Cruiserweight division, but if there are two names who could become big stars from 205 live, it could be Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.