Cedric Alexander seemingly joins The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business looks to be expanding on Monday Night RAW.

During tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cedric Alexander turned heel and seemingly joined the ranks of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and the WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley as a member of The Hurt Business.

Alexander teamed with his close friends Ricochet and Apollo Crews to take on MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley in a six-man Tag Team match on tonight's episode of RAW.

However, before the match could begin, The Hurt Business would attack Cedric Alexander during the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion's entrance. This has been a familiar picture on RAW in recent weeks, with The Hurt Business attacking Cedric Alexander on several occasions.

Cedric Alexander turns heel and joins The Hurt Business on RAW?

Despite the initial attack from The Hurt Business, Cedric Alexander was able to compete in the six-man tag team match on RAW after his tag team partners Ricochet and Apollo Crews made the save.

The six WWE Superstars would battle it out in a back and forth match on RAW. However, Cedric Alexander would shock the WWE Universe when he attacked his long time tag team partner Ricochet, pulling the "real-life superhero" off the apron and throwing him violently into the barricade.

Former WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews was stunned inside the ring, questioning Cedric Alexander's actions. However, even Apollo Crews was not safe from Alexander's actions.

Cedric Alexander then hit the Lumbar Check onto Apollo Crews. This allowed Shelton Benjamin to hit Pay Dirt on Apollo Crews to get the pinfall victory for The Hurt Business.

After the match was done, Cedric Alexander smiled at The Hurt Business as MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley gave the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion the thumbs up.

While Cedric Alexander didn't officially join The Hurt Business, it would appear that The Hurt Business has gained a new member to the faction after several months of MVP offering his services to Alexander.

What are your thoughts on Cedric Alexander's heel turn? Do you think that Cedric Alexander has joined The Hurt Business on Monday Night RAW?