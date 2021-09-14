Ex-Hurt Business member takes a dig at Bobby Lashley after WWE RAW

On the most recent episode of WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley lost the WWE Championship after Big E cashed in on his Money in the Bank contract. Former Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander took a shot at Lashley as he stated that The Almighty wouldn't have lost the title if all four members of The Hurt Business were together.

Following this week's WWE RAW, Cedric Alexander posted a GIF on Twitter of a person shaking their head with the comment, "If only you had some backup," referring to him and Shelton Benjamin, former members of The Hurt Business.

If only you had some backup pic.twitter.com/WmdFlq6f7E — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 14, 2021

Alexander and Benjamin were added to The Hurt Business in 2020 and the foursome were a dominant faction on WWE RAW, as well as RAW Underground. However, Benjamin and Alexander were ejected from the group earlier this year by Lashley after the two lost their WWE RAW Tag Team titles. The Hurt Business is still in business, but it now consists of only Lashley and MVP.

Big E's historic title win on WWE RAW

Still a beautiful thing to see tho ✊🏾 https://t.co/XFKByjvX8Q — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 14, 2021

Big E won his first world title on the main roster on the September 13, 2021 edition of WWE RAW as he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Lashley faced Randy Orton in the main event of the Red brand.

Orton, who was gunning for his 15th world title in WWE, but The Viper couldn't overcome Lashley, who won the match after hitting the spear.

Following the match, Big E -- who had promised to cash in his briefcase earlier in the day -- made his way to the ring and cashed in the contract. The New Day star landed a Big Ending on Lashley to get the win. Lashley's WWE Championship reign lasted 196 days since winning it from The Miz in March.

