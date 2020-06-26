Cedric Alexander takes a shot at Vince McMahon on Twitter

He dubbed a spot in his latest match as the "Vincent Kennedy McMahon special".

It was reported a while ago that Vince McMahon had given up on him.

WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander recently took to Twitter and took a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon while responding to a tweet posted by Murphy. It began when Murphy shared a GIF that shows him hitting a knee to the head of Alexander during a match, with the caption stating "Finish him". The quote was made popular by the iconic video game, Mortal Combat.

Alexander responded to Murphy's tweet and amusingly dubbed the knee spot as his "new finish". He added that it's a VKM (Vince Kennedy McMahon) special. Check it out below:

My new finish......Face to the Knee

Aka VKM Special https://t.co/wI0qdsGlB8 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 26, 2020

Vince McMahon gave up on Alexander a while ago

The match took place on a recent episode of WWE Main Event, and saw Murphy and Austin Theory pick up a win over Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Around four months ago, reports came out stating that Vince McMahon had given up on Alexander.

Back in 2019, Alexander was promoted to WWE RAW and was soon inserted in a major storyline involving Roman Reigns. During the angle, he scored a major upset victory over the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

After a multi-year stint in Ring of Honor, Alexander made his way to WWE and was announced as a participant in the Cruiserweight Classic tournament. He went on to become a mainstay on the WWE 205 Live show. Alexander then kicked off his quest to win the Cruiserweight title, and finally managed to win the belt by defeating Mustafa Ali on the pre-show of WrestleMania 34.

After holding the title for 181 days, Cedric lost it to Murphy at Super ShowDown. This was way before Murphy joined Seth Rollins' faction, and became a major star on the Red brand. As for Alexander, here's hoping he manages to impress Vince McMahon in the near future and gets the chance to shine on the big stage again.