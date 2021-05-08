Cesaro explains his actions on SmackDown; looks forward to WWE championship match

Cesaro made headlines on tonight's episode of SmackDown for two reasons. First, he won the No.1 Contender's spot for the Universal Championship. Second, he made a huge statement by taking out Roman Reigns and his family.

In tonight's opener, the Swiss Cyborg defeated his WrestleMania 37 rival Seth Rollins. The win earned him the opportunity to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash.

On Instagram, the former seven-time tag-team champion shared his thoughts about tonight's throwback SmackDown episode. He commented on the importance of old-school values and how he is looking forward to WrestleMania Backlash on May 16th.

"I think it’s fitting that I earned my first chance at a world/universal title on a throwback edition of #smackdown. I do believe in old school values. I believe in hard work paying off. I also believe that the biggest test is yet to come. Sunday May 16th, let’s do this!"

Cesaro had the final word on SmackDown, leaving destruction in his wake. Hopefully this will not backfire ahead of possibly the biggest test of his career so far.

Cesaro wants to avenge Daniel Bryan

Cesaro was left heartbroken on last week on SmackDown as his good friend Daniel Bryan lost the Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns and was forced to leave SmackDown for good.

However, Roman Reigns added insult to injury by brutally attacking Daniel Bryan after the match. Cesaro tried to intervene, but was unsuccessful. He then paid a heartfelt tribute to Daniel Bryan and vowed revenge upon Roman Reigns, claiming he looked forward to getting his hands on the Tribal Chief.

Cesaro will get his chance at WrestleMania Backlash, and could even win the WWE Universal Championship. He will have to be wary of Reigns' family though, especially with the return of Jimmy Uso.

Do you think Cesaro is ready to win the Universal Championship? Or should the title stay on Roman Reigns' shoulder?