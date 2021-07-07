"I was shocked too" - Cesaro comments on his undefeated streak in WWE 

Prior to facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania BackLash, Cesaro had racked up quite a few wins. Leading up to his bout against The Tribal Chief, Cesaro was on a thirteen-match winning streak in singles contests.

The Swiss Superman's last singles loss, before WrestleMania BackLash, came on the May 25, 2020 episode of WWE SmackDown. He faced Shorty G, who defeated Cesaro by turning a sunset flip powerbomb into a sitout pin. Michael Cole considered Gable's win an upset, making a note of pointing it out in commentary.

Following his defeat to Shorty G, Cesaro went on an undefeated singles streak and maintained it for almost a year. During this run, he defeated former world champions like Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins.

However, his streak came to an end at the hands of Roman Reigns, the reigning WWE Universal Champion.

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Cesaro commented on his winning streak, noting that he wasn't aware of it until it was brought up by some fans.

"I was shocked too." Cesaro said. "I didn’t know [about the winning streak]. I think I saw it somewhere online and I didn’t even realize."

🤯 @WWECesaro won 13 singles matches consecutively between May 2020 and May 2021, but he told me in an interview that didn't actually know about his impressive winning streak until he read about it online.



✍️ @GiveMeSport/@GMS_WWE https://t.co/f3AaHHZcj1 — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 7, 2021

Cesaro could qualify for the WWE Men's Money in the Bank match this Friday

Cesaro

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to take place at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on July 18. The card is almost full, with only a few spots remaining in the Money in the Bank ladder matches.

So far, Ricochet, John Morrison, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Big E, and Kevin Owens have qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank bout. Both of the remaining spots will come from the blue brand.

Two qualifying matches are set for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Baron Corbin will take on Shinsuke Nakamura, and Seth Rollins will battle his rival, Cesaro.

If the Swiss Superman wins his match with Rollins and subsequently gets the briefcase, he could possibly go after the WWE Championship, as he already tried to take the Universal Title from Roman Reigns earlier this year.

Who do you think will walk out of WWE Money in the Bank with the briefcase? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Colin Tessier