"People who just work day in and day out" - Cesaro reveals who inspires him as a performer

On the February 13th episode of Talking Smack, Cesaro cut one of the greatest promos in his career. The Swiss Superman's inspiration isn't just one individual, but rather a collective of all those people who work hard every day.

During the aforementioned promo, which took place a few days before Elimination Chamber, Cesaro spoke about his ambitions and his plans. He thanked everyone who had supported him up until this point and vowed to become Universal Champion. Unfortunately, Cesaro was not able to live up to his promise at Elimination Chamber, but nobody should count him out just yet.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion recently spoke to Ryan Satin of FOX Sports about the promo and revealed his inspiration behind those words. Cesaro claims that he does not have just one person as his inspiration, but rather people who just work "day in and day out".

"Every time I get asked, "Who is your inspiration? Who is your role model?" It’s like, I can’t just pick a person. It can be literally anybody, you know what I mean? People who just work day in and day out and they do hard physical work, or labor or whatever, that’s who I admire and that’s why I want to work hard every day and I think I work hard every day to get better."

Cesaro also revealed that he went into that episode of Talking Smack with a lot on his mind. He said that contrary to popular belief, the promo was not pre-meditated. The Swiss Superman meant every word that came out of his mouth.

Cesaro misses the fans at WWE shows

Kayla Braxton and Cesaro

Cesaro revealed that he has really been missing the fans over the past year. He spoke about how it has been difficult performing without any fan interaction, and how fans always made things special.

"I really miss over the last year was our fans, and the interactions with them, because you can just get in the rabbit hole of day in, day out, same thing, day in, day out especially when you’re on the road, or when we work, and the interactions with the fans always made that so special. Now we kind of lost that."

Cesaro has had plenty of memorable moments with WWE fans. One that comes to mind was back when he was teaming up with Sheamus and ran into the crowd to destroy a beach ball.

