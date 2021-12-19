How Cesaro inspired Swiss pro wrestler Michelle Green to follow her dreams (Exclusive)

Cesaro may not have achieved his potential in the eyes of many pro wrestling fans, but the trail he's blazed for the Swiss pro wrestling community is worth noting.

It was after watching Cesaro perform that Michelle Green, considered the hottest newcomer in pro wrestling, decided to pursue a career between the ropes:

"I originally knew of wrestling but I wasn't following it. Obviously, in Europe, soccer is bigger so I used to be a Real Madrid fan. But then, one time I read about Cesaro and he'd just won the US Championship and somehow, something just drew me into it. And then I started watching YouTube and I just binge-watched a weekend of wrestling. And then just dove into it," said Green.

Fans can catch the entire conversation with Green by clicking on the link shared below:

Her journey may have started with Cesaro in Switzerland, but it took her all around the world. She honed her craft in Germany, Austria, Mexico, and the US. Having trained with Thunder Rosa, Kane, Dr. Tom Prichard, and Jazz, there is major interest in Green from companies in the United States.

How big a name is Cesaro in Switzerland?

Cesaro may be a name that every WWE fan knows, but pro wrestling still remains a niche sport in Switzerland:

"In the Swiss wrestling community, of course, he's huge. Within Switzerland, I don't think it's within the first 200 sports I would say, so it's very, very, very, very niche. And when I was spending most of my time living here, I found myself explaining a lot for a long time, as probably most wrestling fans have," added Green.

Also Read Article Continues below

Green hopes to make a living while following her passion. We at Sportskeeda wish the girl who fell in love with wrestling upon discovering Cesaro all the best for her future.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Arjun