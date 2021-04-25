When Cesaro was involved in backstage row with former WWE Tag Team Champion

Cesaro is presently the most relevant he has ever been in WWE as he finally finds himself under the main event spotlight on SmackDown.

Cesaro has been a true workhorse for WWE for over 10 years. The Swiss Cyborg has wrestled in several important matches throughout his tenure with the company, one of which was the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber match in 2015.

Cinta De Oro, fka WWE's Sin Cara, recently revealed during an interview with Inside The Ropes that he had a backstage argument with Cesaro before the match.

The former WWE Superstar recalled that the day of the pay-per-view was "crazy," and many people were upset ahead of the show.

The first-ever Elimination Chamber Tag Team match was historic for apparent reasons. Unsurprisingly, there was a considerable amount of planning that went into the bout. Cinta De Oro stated that putting the 24-minute contest together was an exhausting experience.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion also noted that he congratulated Cesaro over his recent WrestleMania win. The congratulatory message also received a cheeky response from Tyson Kidd, who potentially hinted towards Sin Cara's argument with Cesaro.

"It was the first Tag Team Elimination Chamber ever, so I remember we were trying to get everything in order, and then it was just crazy," De Oro added. "The other day, I posted a picture of me and Cesaro because he won his WrestleMania match, and then Tyson [Kidd] commented on that. He said like, 'Oh, I remember what happened before the match' – because me and Cesaro got in a little argument before the match. So everybody thought we were going to get in this crazy fight or whatever, and then we ended up having an amazing match. It was a great experience for me to be in the first."

Cinta De Oro enjoyed working with multiple WWE stars at Elimination Chamber 2015

De Oro also said that most of the spots in the Elimination Chamber Tag Team match "came out on the fly." He mentioned he was happy to be a part of the historic WWE moment with The New Day, Cesaro, Tyson Kidd, and other competitors involved in the match.

"So a lot of the things just came out on the fly, you know, a lot of things that we did," De Oro continued. "We just felt the crowd, and it was just an awesome experience. So, it was good to be able to work with all those guys – Tyson, Cesaro, Kofi, all those guys. Everybody wanted to perform to the best of their abilities. When you have people working like that, you know the match is going to be great. I really enjoyed that match."

The 2015 Elimination Chamber Tag Team match was for the unified WWE Tag Team Championships, which New Day walked out with that night.

Cinta De Oro recently caught up with SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta. The popular Hispanic wrestler spoke about Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win and his playful interactions with Vince McMahon, among other topics.