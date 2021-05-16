Cesaro explains why it took him so long to get a world title match in WWE

Cesaro is one of the most talented superstars on WWE's roster. The Swiss Cyborg has been performing for WWE for close to a decade now but has held only one singles title in that time.

Not once has he had a chance at any one of WWE's major titles, despite many calling for him to be given an opportunity. Now, after 10 years of service, Cesaro will finally get that chance at WrestleMania Backlash.

Cesaro will face Roman Reigns in an attempt to wrest the WWE Universal Championship away from The Tribal Chief.

He recently sat down for an interview with DAZN, where he discussed his long journey towards his Universal Championship match. When asked why it took so long for him to reach this point, Cesaro elaborated about his struggle.

"I spent many sleepless nights asking myself that question, to be honest. And, you know, I didn't really find the answer. It's just for certain people, it takes longer. I remember, when I first got to WWE after a year or two, somebody told me was like, 'You'll get there, it will just take a while. That's just your path.' You don't want to hear that when you just started. You don't want to hear it will take a while, and you just see other people just jumping the line or getting the opportunity, and you're just there working day in and day out. You don't really want to hear that. But then if you look back at it, you think like, 'Well, the journey was worth it because you took all those people that watched you over the past nine years, or like you even longer you took them on the journey with you'," said Cesaro. (H/T: DAZN)

Hopefully, all the hard work Cesaro has put in bears fruit, as he hoists the Universal Championship over his head this Sunday.

What could be next for Cesaro?

There are two possible outcomes of WrestleMania Backlash -- either Roman Reigns retains or Cesaro leaves as the Universal Champion.

If he does lose, we can assume that he will most likely turn his attention to the other major title on SmackDown, the Intercontinental Championship. However, if he manages to put The Tribal Chief down, it would be great to see him provide others with the same opportunity he has been fighting for.

If Cesaro were to win the title, who would you like to see him face in a dream matchup? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.