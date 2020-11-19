Former SmackDown Tag-Team Champion Cesaro was recently a guest on Lilan Garcia's podcast, Chasing Glory. The Swiss Cyborg discussed a number of topics during his appearance including wrestling without fans because off the ongoing pandemic.

Cesaro on wrestling on empty arenas during the pandemic

After about 2 years of stalking @WWECesaro to be on #chasingglory , he is FINALLY on and it was worth the wait!!! 😄Check it out now on the FREE version of the @WWENetwork ! 👇🏼https://t.co/8NRiyitYdt#REAL #RAW #INSPIRING pic.twitter.com/TkhWdfC4E0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) November 16, 2020

During his interview with Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Cesaro opened up about what it has been like wrestling without fans in the arena due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

You have to make it work, that's the thing. You have to make it work. For me, you want to make the fans who are at home forget whatever they're going through, just give them a little bit of escape. So that's why everybody works incredibly hard they know it's for the fans who can't be here. For me, it's just like... it's so hard because again I felt like anything I got in WWE was thanks to the fans and without them I feel lost because it was like they were the ones who supported me, they're the ones giving me the reactions, they're the ones who have proven people wrong together with me. Without them, the noise is exactly what the noise is supposed to be.

Cesaro also discussed the beachball incident from SummerSlam 2017 and how he had to learn from it:

That's what I always love, the beachball moment for example. Sometimes the crowd takes over right? Then you have to... I've had matches taken over so what are you going to do? You try to learn from it but that's also the crazy part about wrestling. When they took over with the beachball you try to make it work to your advantage. You have to learn. Of course it bothered me. That's why I went and got the beachball.

Cesaro also gave his take on the WWE ThunderDome and joked that WWE are working on holograms next:

There are so many moments that are awesome because of the fans and we try our best, you have the virtual crowd and everything which makes it look like straight out of the future. Holograms are next, I think they're working on that (laughs). So its just, I miss the fans a lot.

