"I miss England" - Cesaro discusses performing in the UK ahead of upcoming WWE tour

WWE is set to return to the UK this fall. The dates and venues announced for the WWE shows are as follows:

Sunday, September 19, 2021 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Monday, September 20, 2021 - The O2, London

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 - The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

WWE Live is coming home to the UK!



This September don’t miss your favourite @WWE Superstars in NEWCASTLE, LONDON, CARDIFF and GLASGOW including Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos and more!



Tickets available now: https://t.co/9pCCdIhV2S pic.twitter.com/dmOlZcGAuq — WWE UK (@WWEUK) June 25, 2021

The four-day trip will feature many of the company's top stars, and these shows will most likely be live shows as WWE is set to welcome fans in the UK for the first time since November 2019.

One of WWE's top European stars, Cesaro, commented on WWE's return to the UK and his past experience of performing there in a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

"I’m so excited." Cesaro said. "Great great cities, obviously Newcastle, London, Cardiff and Glasgow. Great cities, great fans and just to tour again, you know? I miss England, I miss the tours because that’s when we usually talk football, that’s even we can go and watch football games, go to the stadiums and just have a good time."

"That’s when I can bond with people who speak more my language," Cesaro added. "Over here, you try and bring up football or the Euros and people don’t know what’s going on, and I’m just like 'Come on, guys.' I miss it, and I’m so excited to go back."

Cesaro also shared his thoughts on competing for WWE in Europe. He stated that it's simply "the best" and pointed to the fans' passion at the events as one of the elements that make them special.

With #WWE announcing they are going to be returning to the UK in September, @WWECesaro spoke to me about why tours of Europe are "so special" to him personally.



✍️ @GiveMeSport/@GMS_WWE https://t.co/YQKzDiw5OF — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 6, 2021

Cesaro has had his fair share of WWE matches in the UK

Cesaro vs Ilja Dragunov at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

Being from Switzerland himself, Cesaro is a fan favorite in Europe. During previous WWE tours in the UK, The Swiss Superman has been successful at eliciting positive and loud reactions from fans in attendance.

His most recent match overseas took place at WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, where he competed against another top European WWE star, Ilja Dragunov. In a stiff and brutal encounter, Cesaro managed to come out on top.

