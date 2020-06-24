Cesaro reveals he felt lost in WWE after The Bar broke up

Cesaro also spoke in-depth about his current gimmick and why it really suits him.

Cesaro and Nakamura are currently embroiled in a feud with The New Day.

Former United States Champion Cesaro has revealed that he felt lost after The Bar broke up. The Swiss Cyborg was a part of The Bar with Sheamus which broke up after WrestleMania 35 due to the latter taking time off following a concussion.

Cesaro talks about being lost and his current gimmick

"In a way, I'd like to think you can drop me in to ANY period, and I would do well."



The Wrestling Purist. @WWECesaro #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/ZjxbW5YQdF — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 24, 2020

The pair were a successful team as they won the RAW Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag titles once. Speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Cesaro revealed that he felt lost after The Bar broke up and that his current gimmick of a ‘wrestling purist’ represents what he is all about.

“I think it [wrestling purist gimmick] represents who I am. I am a purist. I love wrestling. That’s what I do best.

“I was lost after The Bar broke up. I tried a few different things. I kind of predicted this. When The Bar broke up, I told Jamie exactly what was going to happen and it pretty much did until now.

“I felt lost, I tried a new gear and it just didn’t feel like me. I was trying to be cool but I am not the cool guy. Who I am is a purist – I love wrestling – and that’s who I am and there is nothing wrong it.”

Cesaro is currently embroiled in a feud with The New Day as he and Shinsuke Nakamura look set to be the next challengers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.