Cesaro is definitely one of the most underrated WWE Superstars on the roster now. The Swiss Cyborg has won multiple titles in WWE but a sizable section of fans have always felt that Cesaro could have been pushed as a top guy. One of Cesaro's most prominent runs in WWE came next to Sheamus as The Bar.

Cesaro reveals why The Bar broke up

After about 2 years of stalking @WWECesaro to be on #chasingglory , he is FINALLY on and it was worth the wait!!! 😄Check it out now on the FREE version of the @WWENetwork ! 👇🏼https://t.co/8NRiyitYdt#REAL #RAW #INSPIRING pic.twitter.com/TkhWdfC4E0 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) November 16, 2020

In a recent appearance on Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Cesaro opened up about his run alongside Sheamus as The Bar:

Three years. It was so much fun. It was one of those where we didn't really... the best part of that whole thing was us going from competitors to best friends and you saw all that on TV. Everything that happened you saw on TV and that was literally the story of me and Sheamus. We were like friends before but not like we are now, so it was one of those three year storylines that people got to witness and got to see us having fun and just now it's like we're brothers.

Cesaro also revealed why The Bar split up:

We kinda were talking because we felt like we hit a point where they didn't really know what to do with us and Sheamus got hurt there for a minute. But yeah, it was one of those where we were like 'well, what do you' and then stuff happens and you just go with it.

Lilian Garcia also asked Cesaro about his partnership with Shinsuke Nakamura. Here's what Cesaro had to say:

I think Shinsuke's the coolest person I've ever met. I say that in every single interview because I want to hit that point home.Whatever he wears, its just the coolest and he's super chill and he's such a good wrestler too. I used to watch him back in New Japan and he's awesome. I was always a big fan of him like before he came to WWE, when he came to WWE, in NXT , in WWE. I'm like, now I can sit on the apron and chill and watch him work. It's great. I have like a front row seat.

You can check out Chasing Glory HERE.

