Cesaro reveals whom he wants to face at WrestleMania 37

WWE SmackDown star Cesaro has revealed whom he would like to face at this year's WrestleMania. The former United States champion said that he would like to have a singles match at The Show of Shows, and listed a few names.

Cesaro has had some momentum going for him in recent weeks, and even put up a good showing at Elimination Chamber. The multi-time tag team champion has predominantly been a tag team wrestler over the last few years, but has been given singles opportunities recently.

On After The Bell, Corey Graves asked Cesaro whom he would like to face at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro said there could be a match with Seth Rollins, Big E, Sheamus or Shinsuke Nakamura, to name a few, for WrestleMania.

"So, to me, I would love to... a singles match at WrestleMania would mean a really lot to me. Here's the thing, though, the locker room is full of people that I would love to have a match with. The thing is to have a match people are invested (in). Me and Seth Rollins started doing something on SmackDown, so maybe there's something there. I always (have), in my back pocket, the best of seven between me and Sheamus, that hasn't been decided. That's still one that will be out there. You know, for example, Big E for the IC title, Shinsuke... a bunch... Roman is spoken for, oh Miz, he's defending (his title) against Bobby (Lashley). We have to wait and see what happens there. So, to me, I would love to have a singles match at WrestleMania and have a good buildup and story. I feel this year it's a big possibility."

Cesaro stated that there are several exciting wrestlers on SmackDown that he would like to have a match with at WrestleMania 37.

Cesaro on fans returning at WrestleMania 37

The Swiss Cyborg also said that he was excited to see the fans at WrestleMania 37. He said that if he were to ever win a world title, it would have to be in front of his fans.

"I'm extremely excited for that night - two nights, at the Raymond James stadium. I think we're going to have fans back - that's the plan - that's a big deal because I feel I created some momentum for me going into WrestleMania and - as sad as I am that I didn't win at Elimination Chamber - you know when I win a world title or Universal title, I would want the WWE Universe to be there, all my fans to be there to share that moment.

The SmackDown star said that he wants to have fun in the ring and is open to wrestling a number of Superstars.

Your turn pic.twitter.com/6WbasGLIOm — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) February 20, 2021

