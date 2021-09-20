Cesaro reveals his biggest disappointment about facing Roman Reigns

Cesaro wishes his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash took place in front of WWE fans.

Following his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 37, Cesaro unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship in the WrestleMania Backlash main event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the pay-per-view was held in the WWE ThunderDome without a live crowd.

Speaking on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Cesaro said it was “awesome” to go one-on-one with Reigns in a major storyline. However, he would have preferred to face The Tribal Chief when fans returned.

“You know what I was disappointed about? I wish it would have been in front of fans. That’s the one thing. That match, the build-up, everything, I wish it would have been in front of fans, but it was the ThunderDome and it was still awesome,” Cesaro said.

Roman Reigns defeated Cesaro in a match lasting 27 minutes and 35 seconds. Following Reigns’ win, Seth Rollins attacked The Swiss Superman with a steel chair to continue their long-term rivalry.

Cesaro wants another match against Roman Reigns

Cesaro won 13 televised singles matches in a row before challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash. His run of victories included two wins over Daniel Bryan on SmackDown in early 2021.

Looking ahead to the future, the 40-year-old hopes to receive another title opportunity against Roman Reigns in front of a live crowd one day.

“I feel like that whole build-up from my first match with Bryan to WrestleMania, I was able to somehow create momentum. I did that Talking Smack promo, and that carried the Roman match. That in front of a crowd would have been great, but things happen, you know what I mean? We made the best of it and hopefully we can run it back one day,” Cesaro added.

Cesaro won his most recent televised WWE match against Seth Rollins via disqualification on the September 3 episode of SmackDown. Rollins threatened to hit him with a Con-chair-to after the match, prompting Edge to rescue the seven-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

