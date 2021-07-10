Cesaro's former manager speaks about what he is missing (Exclusive)

Cesaro came up short against Seth Rollins on SmackDown this week in a Money in the Bank qualifier. Rick, Sid and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell from Sportskeeda Wrestling went live immediately after the show aired and this week, they were joined by special guest Kenny Bolin.

Rick, Sid and wrestling legend Dutch Mantell from Sportskeeda Wrestling went live immediately after the show aired and this week, they were joined by special guest Kenny Bolin.

Dutch Mantell names the one component Cesaro is lacking

Kenny Bolin asked Dutch Mantell about Cesaro and what he's missing. For fans who are unaware, Mantell is no stranger to Cesaro and even managed him back when he was known as Zeb Colter in WWE.

Cesaro has always been on the cusp of greatness but never really achieved the level of success that fans have expected from a man of his talent and capability. And this is despite the fact that a vocal portion of the WWE Universe has always rooted for him, the hardcore fans. Dutch Mantell would summarize the issue in just a few words:

"I would call it mass connection. I don't think he connects with the people on a massive scale."

When Kenny Bolin asked Mantell why this is the case, this is what the legendary manager had to say:

"I don't know. It's that intangible that you can't put a finger on."

Cesaro is considered to be one of the best workers in the world but somehow, he's not had that breakout moment yet. One hopes that it's on the horizon and that he will become a World Champion at a certain point in the near future.

But for now, Cesaro will not be a part of Money in the Bank.

Edited by Jack Cunningham