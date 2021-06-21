Cesaro sends a message to his former tag team partner ahead of clash against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell

Cesaro sent a message to his former tag team partner Sheamus. In the aftermath of Switzerland's big victory at the European Championship against Turkey, Cesaro hosted a Q&A session on Twitter.

During the Q&A, Cesaro was asked if he still misses The Bar, his tag team with Sheamus. The former WWE United States Champion responded by saying that he celebrated Switzerland's victory over Turkey with the current WWE United States Champion.

In his tweet, Cesaro added that he and Sheamus will always be The Bar.

Together, Cesaro and Sheamus were one of the most well-established tag teams in recent memory. After they competed in a series of matches against each another, then-RAW General Manager Mick Foley paired the duo together. The two men named their team The Bar, and they went on to enjoy plenty of success together.

The Bar won the RAW Tag Team Championships on four different occasions. Cesaro and Sheamus also captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

But the partners went their separate ways in 2019; Sheamus suffered a concussion, Cesaro was drafted to RAW and shortly thereafter, it was confirmed that The Bar was over.

Cesaro has broken out as a singles star in 2021

Cesaro and Seth Rollins in WWE

2021 has proved to be one of the most remarkable years in Cesaro's career. "The Swiss Superman" has received a massive push as a singles competitor on SmackDown, and he has become one of the blue brand's major stars.

In recent months, Cesaro has been feuding with Seth Rollins, and at WWE Hell in a Cell, he will once again face the former WWE Universal Champion in a singles match. The rivals previously faced each other at WrestleMania 37, where Cesaro walked away victorious.

See you on Sunday #hiac tip the drip pic.twitter.com/2y2YgBRVUy — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) June 19, 2021

