Cesaro surprisingly departs WWE - Reports

Cesaro has departed WWE and is now a free agent.

In a shocking turn of events, Cesaro's WWE contract expired and the two sides were unable to come to terms on a new deal.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the company were in negotiations with the star for a new contract, but were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.

Since this isn't the case of a release, there is no 90-day non-compete clause. This means The Swiss Superman is free to show up or sign with other promotions since he is no longer under WWE contract.

What's next for Cesaro?

It didn't take long for The Swiss Superman to update his Twitter bio, which now lists him under his real name Claudio Castagnoli. This was the name that he used on the independent scene before signing with WWE.

With Castagnoli now free and clear, he is able to show up for any company he chooses. You have to believe that someone like Tony Khan would be very interested in bringing The Swiss Cyborg into All Elite Wrestling.

Is that Castagnoli's next destination? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on Claudio departing WWE? Where would you like to see him go next?

