Cesaro takes a massive dig at WWE 

Cesaro is undoubtedly one of the most underrated WWE Superstars on the current roster. Possessing exceptional in-ring skills and other-worldly superhuman strength, the WWE Universe loves the Swiss Cyborg but somehow WWE has been reluctant to push him as a main-eventer.

Recently, WWE's Twitter account put up a tweet asking the WWE Universe about their opinion on who the most underrated WWE Superstar on each brand is. Several fans commented on the Tweet mentioning the name of Cesaro. This led to Cesaro himself taking a dig at WWE as you can see below, asking "Did you get the answer you were looking for?"

Did you get the answer you were looking for? — Cesaro “Espresso” (@WWECesaro) July 16, 2020

Cesaro's WWE Career

After spending several years in other wrestling promotions and on the independent circuit, Cesaro signed with WWE in 2011. He soon started appearing in FCW before making his main roster debut in April 2012.

Throughout his eight-year-long career with WWE, Cesaro has grown into a huge fan-favorite, thanks to his amazing talent inside the ring. The WWE Universe has been very vocal about wanting to see him as a main-event talent but WWE is yet to give Cesaro that "push".

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skulls podcast and mentioned Cesaro as the strongest WWE wrestler. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson had the following to say about Cesaro not being a favorite guy backstage.

“He’s not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar."

Arn Anderson went to say only certain top people in WWE don't see him as a top guy.



“He’s not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is. They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar." — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) April 22, 2020

Even after all of that, Cesaro has still had a pretty impressive career in WWE. Being a former United States Champion, the inaugural Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner, and having won the Tag Team Championships on 6 different occasions, Cesaro has indeed achieved quite a lot in WWE. But that main-event push and a World title run still awaits.

Cesaro currently appears on Friday Night SmackDown, teaming up with former NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion, Shinsuke Nakamura.