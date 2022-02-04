"That’s what made my career" - Former champion wants to have a proper match with Roman Reigns in WWE

Former WWE United States Champion Cesaro has revealed that he wants to have another match with Roman Reigns, this time in front of fans.

The two stars collided at WrestleMania Backlash last year for the Universal Championship in a 27-minute bout. The match took place inside the ThunderDome with no one in attendance.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Cesaro stated that he's proud of the match, but he wants to redo it in front of a live crowd.

“I’m very proud of that match against Roman,” said Cesaro. “Not many people expected it to go almost 30 minutes, and our pace was one that surprised people. I wish it took place in front of fans. That’s what made my career. The fans have always had my back, so I wish we could run it back in front of fans.”

Cesaro wants to accomplish more during his time in WWE

Cesaro is a former United States, Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champion. He is also the inaugural André the Giant Memorial battle royal winner. The Swiss Superman believes he can still accomplish more in the company.

He stated that he makes the best of every time he's on TV and he doesn't accept anything less in the squared circle.

“It’s an unrelenting pursuit of excellence,” he said. “That’s the only thing that I can control. I don’t get a lot of mike time or interview time, but every time I step through the curtain and get in that ring, you will get that super high standard I set for myself. I will accept nothing less in the ring.”

Cesaro has been described by many as, pound-for-pound, the strongest man in WWE. He has what it takes to become a big star in WWE. It's only a matter of time before that day arrives.

