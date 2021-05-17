Cesaro falls short against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania Backlash; former foe attacks post-match

Cesaro went into WrestleMania Backlash ready to face Roman Reigns in the biggest match of his career. The Swiss Superman was all set to participate in his first major title match in 10 years.

Unfortunately, Cesaro came up short and was unable to wrestle the WWE Universal Championship away from Roman Reigns.

The match itself was a hard-hitting one. Both men put on a show for the WWE Universe and got some fantastic shots in. At times, it looked as though Cesaro could pull off a big upset.

However, the intelligent and tactical Roman Reigns was able to weather a series of uppercuts and even broke out of the Sharpshooter. It just looked like nothing the Swiss Superman did could bring down the Head of the Table.

The match ended after Roman Reigns successfully applied his Guillotine submission, forcing Cesaro to pass out.

To be fair to Cesaro, the former United States Champion put up a challenge and even stood his ground against a dominant Roman Reigns. He managed to deal with many of Reign's offensive maneuvers, all while nursing an injured arm.

Cesaro certainly proved his doubters wrong and showed that he belongs in the main event picture.

Cesaro was attacked by his former rival Seth Rollins

Cesaro's night did not end with his loss, as he was later attacked by Jey Uso after the match. But the attack was short-lived, as one of Cesaro's former rivals, Seth Rollins came to join the party.

There was a bit of tension at first as many thought that the Messiah was coming out to aid Cesaro. However, after a brief stair down with Roman Reigns, Rollins proceeded to attack The Swiss Cyborg.

It was a brutal attack as Rollins landed a couple of punches and even bounced Cesaro's head off the announce table.

The hardest part to watch was when he stuck Cesaro's injured hand in a chair and proceeded to smash it on the ring post. Seth Rollins then ended things with a curb stomp, confirming that their feud is over only when he says it is over.