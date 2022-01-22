"I'm betting, I'm betting on myself"- Charlotte Flair talks about her upcoming WWE Royal Rumble match

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is fairly confident about winning the Women's Royal Rumble match at the upcoming pay-per-view.

This year's edition of the annual marquee battle royal event will see The Queen enter the match despite being the champion. She will have an opportunity to select her opponent in case she wins the match.

Speaking in a backstage interview after her match on SmackDown, The Nature Girl stated that she's not intimidated by the big names that'll be present in the match.

Flair also pointed to her astonishing record in the Rumble matches over the years.

"Me entering the Royal Rumble as a champion doesn't change anything. The last three years, I've either won the rumble, lasted the last three, or lasted the last two. If I'm betting, I'm betting on myself, and this year I'm not giving everyone else an opportunity, I'm giving myself an opportunity to Main-event WrestleMania when I win the Royal Rumble."

Charlotte Flair faced Naomi on this week's WWE SmackDown

Naomi got another opportunity to challenge Charlotte for a title match as she faced The Queen in a championship contenders match on SmackDown. This was The Glowing Star's second match against the champion in recent weeks after Sonya Deville screwed her out on the first occasion.

Deville's hatred for Naomi was on full display this week as well. The WWE Official came out before the bout to replace the assigned referee.

Sonya ensured that Naomi didn't end up winning the match as she called the match when Charlotte applied a Figure Four, and Naomi, despite not tapping to the submission, was declared the loser.

With Naomi now out of the equation, the 13-time women's champion can focus on the upcoming Royal Rumble match. Charlotte Flair was recently confronted by Lita on SmackDown. She treated the champion to a twist of fate.

With the match presenting the champion with a unique opportunity to select her opponent, Charlotte has a golden chance of retribution against the WWE Hall of Famer.

Who do you think will win the Women's Royal Rumble match?

