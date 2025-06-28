Chad Gable breaks silence following brutal injury; didn't travel to Saudi Arabia

Chad Gable was written off TV last week on WWE RAW when Penta attacked him in a backstage segment. Penta targeted his arm in the attack, and it has since been revealed that Gable is struggling with a shoulder injury that now requires surgery.
Gable recently took to his Instagram stories to break silence and share a video of himself spending his Friday with his family on a boat. Gable clearly didn't travel to Saudi Arabia for any of the shows or press events this weekend, as speculation now claims that he could miss the rest of 2025.
"A FRIDAY," Gable wrote.
The injury comes as a huge blow for Gable since he has been pushed as one of RAW's top stars in recent months and was part of a fantastic storyline with El Grande Americano before he was written off TV.
How will WWE explain that Chad Gable and El Grande Americano are both injured?
Chad Gable has been written off TV with the attack, but it seems that El Grande Americano's future is a little more confusing.
WWE has been trying to claim that Gable isn't really the man under the mask, but there would apparently be no way for Americano to continue to wrestle on TV if Gable is injured, which means that his absence needs to be explained.
It's an interesting situation, and it could become much clearer this week on RAW if Gable is able to appear to be part of an injury angle under his mask instead.
The company is yet to make any kind of announcement on Gable or Americano, which means that the entire story could be revealed on RAW, or there could be an angle planned for the masked star to ensure that he is also away from TV while Gable undergoes surgery.
