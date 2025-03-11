Chad Gable denies being the mysterious masked star on WWE RAW; is proven right

Chad Gable was accused of being the mysterious luchador who showed up on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, he proved that it wasn't him during a backstage segment.

Ad

The American Made leader went to Mexico to find answers, as he was searching for the Lucha Libre source. He met a guy who was supposed to help him beat the luchadors. The individual handed the WWE star a box during his quest, but what was inside wasn't revealed.

On this week's RAW, The New Day collided with LWO in a Tornado Tag Team Match. During the bout, a guy in an American Made mask and a black hoodie took out Dragon Lee with a hurricanrana and a flying headbutt. The mysterious person planted Rey Mysterio on the floor with a delayed German suplex. The masked man was grabbed by security but managed to run away.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cathey Kelley interviewed Chad Gable backstage during the show. When asked about the attack, the latter said it wasn't him. He admitted that he saw what happened and thought it ridiculous, but Kelley didn't believe him. However, the luchador showed up behind them, escorted by security, proving Gable's innocence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback