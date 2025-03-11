  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Chad Gable
  • Chad Gable denies being the mysterious masked star on WWE RAW; is proven right

Chad Gable denies being the mysterious masked star on WWE RAW; is proven right

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 11, 2025 03:58 GMT
Was Chad Gable behind it? (Images via WWE
Was Chad Gable behind it? (Images via WWE's X and website)

Chad Gable was accused of being the mysterious luchador who showed up on the latest episode of WWE RAW. However, he proved that it wasn't him during a backstage segment.

Ad

The American Made leader went to Mexico to find answers, as he was searching for the Lucha Libre source. He met a guy who was supposed to help him beat the luchadors. The individual handed the WWE star a box during his quest, but what was inside wasn't revealed.

On this week's RAW, The New Day collided with LWO in a Tornado Tag Team Match. During the bout, a guy in an American Made mask and a black hoodie took out Dragon Lee with a hurricanrana and a flying headbutt. The mysterious person planted Rey Mysterio on the floor with a delayed German suplex. The masked man was grabbed by security but managed to run away.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cathey Kelley interviewed Chad Gable backstage during the show. When asked about the attack, the latter said it wasn't him. He admitted that he saw what happened and thought it ridiculous, but Kelley didn't believe him. However, the luchador showed up behind them, escorted by security, proving Gable's innocence.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी