Chad Gable discusses possible WWE Universal Championship challenge

Chad Gable has revealed that he is hopeful of winning the WWE Universal Championship at some point in his WWE career.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown Superstar was asked what he wants to achieve next in WWE. He admitted that he is unlikely to win the Universal Championship, currently held by Roman Reigns, in the near future. However, he believes he has what it takes to eventually become a World Champion:

“I’m not gonna say, all of a sudden, three months from now I should be Universal Champion because I don’t think we make those kind of jumps that immediately. I do see that for myself long-term because you have to, or else what are you doing, you know what I mean?”

In the immediate future, Chad Gable is setting his sights on SmackDown’s secondary male singles title, the Intercontinental Championship.

“I am very happy that I stayed on SmackDown because we have the IC title, which I think would be a great starting point for me as a singles guy. I want to get in that mix.”

Chad Gable has held WWE Tag Team titles during his time on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, but he has never won a singles title.

Chad Gable’s current WWE storyline

So say goodnight to the short guy! The last time you’re gonna see a short guy like this again, let me tell you. ⁣

⁣#HisNameIsGable pic.twitter.com/HMDfwMIxA9 — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) October 24, 2020

After going undrafted in the 2020 WWE Draft, Chad Gable briefly became a free agent before he was assigned to the SmackDown brand.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown saw Lars Sullivan pick up a convincing victory over Chad Gable. Following the match, the 2012 Olympian revealed that he will now be known as Gable again after a one-year run as the Shorty G character.

