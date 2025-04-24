Chad Gable is not El Grande Americano, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared that he feels that Chad Gable is not El Grande Americano after all. The star spoke about it during an interview.

Kurt Angle recently spoke to Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter on various topics, including Chad Gable and El Grande Americano. Bill talked about how Americano being Gable was the obvious answer for many fans and asked if he thought that it was him under the mask after all. Angle laughed and responded that he didn't think so.

They also talked about how in Mexico, it was still very disrespectful to many the way the Luchador character was being used. Angle said that he hoped that the star never went to Mexico then so that he could be protected from repercussions.

"I don't think so... Well, you know what, I hope he never goes to Mexico, that's all I can say."

Chad Gable and El Grande Americano are naturally the same person, but at the moment, WWE is maintaining kayfabe they are different to add to the story. With him having defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania, fans will have to wait and see what's next for the star. He was in a feud with Rey Mysterio, but the star is injured for the moment.

