Chad Gable gives health update following incredible RKO on RAW

While it only lasted a few minutes, Chad Gable and Randy Orton delivered a fun match with a fun finish on WWE RAW last night.

The conclusion of last night's match saw Chad Gable take a crazy RKO from Randy Orton, which ended with him landing right on his head before Orton made the pinfall to secure the victory.

WWE on BT Sport questioned today if Chad Gable was alright after taking such an insane RKO, which led to Gable responding on social media to let everyone know that he's more than okay, tweeting out:

"O RLY? I'm fine."

Will Chad Gable get The Alpha Academy another shot at RK-Bro?

After the match, Randy Orton found himself face to face with Chad Gable's tag team partner, Otis.

While Orton tried to hit another RKO on Otis as well, the big man prevented that from happening and sent The Viper tumbling out of the ring instead, showcasing the powerhouse's incredible strength.

While we still await the finals of the RK-Bro-nament between The Street Profits and the Mysterios, it appears that The Alpha Academy could position themselves to earn another shot at RK-Bro and their RAW Tag Team Championships.

Based on the aftermath between Orton and Otis last night, we wouldn't be surprised to see these two men square off one on one next week on RAW with Gable in Otis' corner.

With Riddle being mysteriously absent from WWE RAW last night, one would hope to see Orton's tag team partner return next week to be in The Viper's corner if he ends up standing across the ring from Otis.

What did you think of Chad Gable's match with Randy Orton last night on WWE RAW? Would you like to see more of a spotlight on Gable on WWE television going forward? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

