Chad Gable lands on his neck during WWE RAW in scary botch

Chad Gable landed very badly on his neck during tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The star was left hurt as a result of the botched landing and looked lost for the rest of the match.

Gable was involved in a qualifying bout for the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The star faced two others he's made enemies of recently in Penta and Dragon Lee. It was a match where, if he won, Gable would get a chance to finally get what he was looking for: a world title shot. If he won the match, then he could win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase, which could get him what he needs.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. He lost the match thanks to interference from Vikingo. Before that, though, he landed badly on his neck and was hurt. There was a moment where Penta was hitting him with a piledriver-like move, and he seemed to bend the wrong way, resulting in him landing on his neck. He looked like he was hurt and a little unfocused after the move.

However, he got up right away and continued with the match despite the hard landing. The moment was clearly a botch, but the fact that Gable continued wrestling seems to indicate it may not be a serious injury. The referee also immediately checked on him after the move.

Chad Gable has already made a big name for himself on WWE RAW

In recent months, Chad Gable has quickly become one of the top stars in WWE. Through his character of El Grande Americano, the star has two gimmicks at the same time in the company.

On top of that, the RAW star has his own faction at the moment on the red brand. No matter where this goes next, Chad Gable seems to have a good story going at all times.

