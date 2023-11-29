Chad Gable makes massive announcement on WWE show

Chad Gable just appeared on a WWE show to make a massive announcement.

The Alpha Academy are one of the most popular acts in the company. In recent weeks, the stable has become really popular with the fans, thanks to their entertaining antics on television. They have also been involved in some interesting storylines as of late.

One of their most interesting feuds has been with The Meta Four on NXT. It all started when Akira Tozawa stole the Heritage Cup trophy, and challenged Noam Dar to a match for the Heritage Cup which he lost. Following this loss, Chad Gable was next in line to challenge for the NXT Heritage Cup. Their match ended in a tie, which resulted in Dar retaining his Heritage Cup.

Alpha Academy was not happy with the outcome of this match, and Gable made an appearance on NXT tonight, along with his Alpha Academy stablemates, where he challenged Meta Four to a six-person mixed tag team match next week on WWE NXT.

It will be interesting to see if Alpha Academy will be able to get its revenge on the Meta Four after what transpired last week.

