Chad Gable makes serious claims against WWE Hall of Famer on RAW

Chad Gable showed up on WWE RAW tonight. He made some serious claims against a Hall of Famer.
On the March 10 episode of WWE RAW, a masked man attacked Rey Mysterio and cost him the match. Many people believed that the masked attacker was Chad Gable. However, he denied having anything to do with the assault. In the weeks that followed, the masked man's name was revealed to be El Grande Americano, and it was announced he was part of the RAW roster.
However, Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee still believed that it was Gable under the mask. He even challenged El Grande Americano to a match at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, last week on SmackDown, Rey suffered an injury and was ruled out of the Show of Shows. Instead, Rey Fenix was named as his replacement, but he was unable to defeat El Grande Americano.
Tonight on WWE RAW, Chad Gable came out to address the WWE Universe. He acknowledged El Grande Americano's victory at WrestleMania. He also claimed that the WWE Hall of Famer faked an injury to avoid facing the luchador. This was a serious claim against a Hall of Famer of Mysterio's stature, someone who has risked his body multiple times to entertain fans. The star pounded on an absent Rey Mysterio and made some bold claims.
Gable also announced that El Grande Americano was on a victory tour and would be back soon.
It will be interesting to see when El Grande Americano will return to action again.
