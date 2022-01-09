"He's incredible for so many reasons" – Randy Orton draws praise from former tag team champion

WWE Superstar Chad Gable is amazed by how Randy Orton can tolerate his tag team partner Riddle.

The Alpha Academy, consisting of Gable & Otis, was on WWE's The Bump this week with WWE correspondents Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and Ryan Pappolla. The duo spoke about their chances of winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from RK-Bro.

Chad Gable mentioned that he admired Randy Orton for not losing his cool on Riddle. Gable made fun of the way Riddle spoke and asked the hosts if they understood the references Riddle made during his promos:

"To me, the most amazing part in all of this is Randy. I mean, he's incredible for so many reasons. But the biggest reason is that he's able to stand that week after week and listen to Riddle babble on and on incoherently. He doesn't just crack him on the head. Do you understand these references? All this crap Riddle talks, do you really get it?"

Riddle and Randy Orton will defend the RAW Tag Team Championships this week

After last week's fiasco against The Alpha Academy, RK-Bro will have their work cut out when they go up against Master Gable and the tree trunk of a man, Otis.

Riddle's constant need to impress The Viper cost him seriously as Otis was able to counter his RKO attempt into an offense of his own and pin Riddle. The win put The Alpha Academy in the title picture, and set up a blockbuster rematch for RAW with the titles on the line this time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Can the Original Bro and Orton get on the same page and function as a cohesive unit? Or will we see new RAW Tag Team Champions this Monday night? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is there a place for Enzo Amore in today's wrestling? A former WWE star believes that he has it.

Edited by Abhinav Singh