"What is happening here?" - Chad Gable recently had real-life argument with WWE RAW star

Chad Gable has provided details about an amusing argument he recently had with Otis at a car rental in Baltimore, Maryland.

Gable and Otis won the RAW Tag Team Championship from RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) on the January 10 episode of RAW. The tag team partners, known as Alpha Academy, have featured prominently on Monday nights in recent weeks.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Gable recalled how he got into a real-life dispute with his long-time friend around three months ago.

“We got into our first public argument in the middle of the car rental facility over something we don’t need to go into," said Gable. "There was 150 people just like, ‘What is happening here?’ He looks exactly like he looks right now… you could imagine. We settled down, we grabbed an Uber together, we got back to the hotel together, and we worked it out."

Gable and Otis joined WWE in 2013 and 2016, respectively. The two men have been friends since their days as Olympic training partners in 2011. They also live close to each other, so they often train together even when they are not on the road with WWE.

Otis’ recollection of his argument with Chad Gable

Billed at 330 pounds, Otis is one of the largest superstars on the WWE roster. He has worked as a heel over the last 12 months alongside Chad Gable after initially performing as a babyface.

Reflecting on the “intense” argument, the 2020 Money in the Bank winner revealed that a concerned onlooker questioned whether he was going to “explode.”

“When the intense conversation was happening, I turned to grab the [bag] handle, he goes, ‘Let’s get the Uber,'" Otis recalled. "He starts sprinting, I grab my bag, and this lady looked so terrified. ‘Are you gonna explode there, dude?’ is basically what she said, and I go, ‘I’ve already exploded, lady."

Gable and Otis lost a Quiz Bowl against RK-Bro on the latest episode of RAW. Although WWE has not yet confirmed when the match will happen, Orton and Riddle are next in line to challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions.

