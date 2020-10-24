Chad Gable rejects Shorty G nickname and persona on SmackDown

Austin Theory quit on air this week during NXT. Shorty G followed suit on the most recent episode of SmackDown and uttered the words "I Quit" after his match with Lars Sullivan.

However, he isn't outright leaving. Instead, he's ditching the name and persona of Shorty G after he his loss to Lars Sullivan on SmackDown.

A big change was long overdue for Chad Gable on SmackDown

While he did get a brief push last fall during the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament, the gimmick of Shorty G was not met with the most favorable reaction on SmackDown by some fans and analysts. His whole mantra was that people could "rise above size" because of his short stature.

The persona did not seem to be working for a talented amateur wrestler like Chad Gable. Once American Alpha broke up, it took some time for the former Olympian to find his footing in WWE.

A big part of the reasoning for his change was the fact that he wasn't picked by RAW or SmackDown in the 2020 WWE Draft. He figured he'd take things into his own hands by going up against Sullivan. However, his strategy did not work as Sullivan squashed the former Tag Team Champion.

Gable was interviewed after the match and he told Kayla Braxton that he quit following his loss.

Advertisement

What was interesting, however, was that almost immediately following the match, Adam Pearce caught up with Gable in the trainer's room. The now-former Shorty G said that he was tired of playing a part that didn't see any positive results.

He said that he quit being Shorty G and not that he was outright leaving the like Theory. Now that he will be going by his former name, hopefully, Gable will see some better results in WWE.

How far will the man now known as Chad Gable once again be able to go this time? Let us know in the comments section below.