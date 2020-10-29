Chad Gable reveals what he knew about Jason Jordan and Kurt Angle

Chad Gable has given his take on WWE’s decision to reveal Jason Jordan as Kurt Angle’s storyline son in 2017.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the SmackDown Superstar revealed that he did not know anything about the storyline development. Just like the rest of the WWE Universe, he found out what happened by watching RAW.

“The whole Kurt Angle thing happened, and I was sitting in a hotel room that night watching just like everybody else. And trust me, I was like, ‘Okay…’ Just like everybody else, news to me.”

At the time, Chad Gable and Jason Jordan were tag team partners on SmackDown. Meanwhile, over on RAW, it had been teased for several weeks that General Manager Kurt Angle had a secret.

It turned out that Angle had a son on the WWE roster, Jason Jordan, and the two men began working together on RAW.

Although WWE did not inform Chad Gable about American Alpha’s break-up, he was happy to be given an opportunity as a singles competitor.

“It was very wild. But then it’s kind of like, okay, I always wanted to do singles stuff as well. And to be completely honest, the tag team stuff with Jason, we wanted to be remembered as the greatest tag team, everybody does, but it wasn’t going well. To be completely honest, we just weren’t having the success we wanted.”

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan’s American Alpha tag team

Chad Gable and Jason Jordan initially found success in WWE NXT, where they held the brand’s Tag Team titles for 67 days. They also had an 84-day reign as SmackDown Tag Team Champions after defeating Luke Harper and Randy Orton.

However, as Chad Gable alluded to, they struggled for television time in the months leading up to their separation in July 2017.

