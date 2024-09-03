Chad Gable's warning works; faction finally gets big win on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable's faction American Made collided with his former group, Alpha Academy, in a six-person mixed tag team match. The Olympian was at ringside during the bout.

Before the match started, Gable slapped The Creed Brothers backstage and told them to win the match "or else." The two parties began brawling in the ring before the bell even rang. Akira Tozawa hit Julius with a few kicks and tagged in Otis. The big man took out Brutus with a clothesline at ringside but ate a knee by Julius.

Otis caught Julius off the top rope and slammed him on the mat. Ivy Nile entered, and Maxxine Dupri attacked her. Otis took out both members of the Creeds and attacked them by using Tozawa as a weapon. Maxxine wiped out the heels at ringside with a dive off the top.

Later, Otis hit the Caterpillar but was knocked down with a Brutus Ball. Maxxine Dupri nailed Ivy Nile with a reverse Caterpillar and took out Chad Gable, who tried to distract her.

Ivy Nile locked Maxxine in a submission hold, forcing the latter to tap put. Chad Gable's warning to his stablemates worked, as they won the WWE RAW.

