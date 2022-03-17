"It will not be repeated" – Chad Gable comments on receiving brutal move from former WWE Champion

WWE Superstar Chad Gable recently spoke about receiving a mid-air RKO from Randy Orton.

RK-Bro took on Alpha Academy and Kevin Owens & Seth Rollins with the tag titles on the line on the March 10 episode of WWE RAW. The Legend Killer came up with a brutal stunt on Alpha Academy member Chad Gable during the match. Gable tried to attempt a moonsault on the former world champion but got caught mid-air. RK-Bro has crowned the RAW Tag Team Champions that night.

Chad Gable appeared on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump and said such an incident wouldn't get repeated. The 36-year-old also said he's started training to avoid a second mid-air RKO:

"That was not awesome. It was ridiculous in the sense that it is never going to happen again. Because immediately back to the tape study, we took care of it. We have been training our necks. We are even training to avoid that and it will not be repeated because the master does not make the same mistake twice. Thank You!" (from 23:15 onwards)

Chad Gable wasn't impressed with WWE's tweet of him receiving an RKO

After Gable received a mid-air RKO from Randy Orton, WWE posted a clip on Twitter for the viewers to enjoy.

The American athlete quickly took notice of the tweet that captured the brutal finisher from different angles. The former RAW Tag Team Champion opined WWE didn't need to show it from different angles:

Alpha Academy's title reign ended in just 56 days with the loss. As a result, RK-Bro will be heading to WrestleMania 38 with the tag team gold wrapped around their waist.

