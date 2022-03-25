Chad Gable could be set to undergo another name change on RAW

It sounds like Chad Gable might be in danger of losing his name in WWE yet again.

Gable Steveson was recently a guest on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked if he would be using his real name in WWE, Steveson confirmed that he was. This prompted Helwani to ask if there was going to be an issue with RAW Superstar Chad Gable, who also shares the Olympic Gold Medalist's name.

"We’re gonna have to have a talk with him," Gable Steveson said. "I mean, I don’t know when I’m gonna even talk to him. It could be WrestleMania, it could be somewhere else. I’m just not sure. You can’t (have two Gables). You can’t but right now we do. So there might have to be a little switcharoo. I don’t know, but I love Chad too. He’s a cool dude."

Will Gable Steveson cost Chad Gable his last name in WWE?

This wouldn't be the first time that Gable has lost his name in WWE. Back in October of 2019, Gable went by the name Shorty G for an entire year before reverting back to his original name.

The rise of The Alpha Academy with Otis has been one of the more entertaining storylines on WWE programming over the last several months. It would be a real shame to see Gable lose his name a second time.

What do you make of Gable Steveson's comments? Do you think Chad Gable is going to lose his name for the second time? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.

