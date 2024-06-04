Chad Gable spotted talking to two potential new members of Alpha Academy

Chad Gable was spotted talking to two new potential members of Alpha Academy. This comes after he has been having problems with the stable.

A couple of weeks ago, Chad Gable shocked the world when he ambushed Sami Zayn from behind in front of his wife after their Intercontinental Championship match. Since then, he has been vocal about many things, including Alpha Academy's performances. Gable hasn't minced words while verbally abusing Maxxine, Akira Tozawa, and Otis on multiple occasions. He has even slapped Otis a few times.

Despite this, Alpha Academy has reluctantly stood by his side, even though they have been mistreated. Even tonight on RAW, Gable scolded all three members of his stable and ordered Otis to attack Sami Zayn. Despite the issues, Gable might be looking to add new members to the group. Gable was spotted talking with the Creed Brothers backstage during WWE RAW, indicating that he could be trying to recruit them into his stable. He also previously spoke to them about joining Alpha Academy on RAW.

Given the three men's amateur wrestling backgrounds, this could make for a great pairing. However, only time will tell if the Creed Brothers will accept Gable's offer.

