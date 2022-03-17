"Do you not like to learn things?" - Chad Gable takes a dig at fans booing education

Alpha Academy member Chad Gable has taken a dig at fans who have been jeering education on live television.

Chad Gable is quite an educated person as he holds a master's degree from Full Sail University. He received the accolade in October last year. The former Olympian is now popularly known as "Master Gable" because of his academic qualifications.

The 36-year-old and his partner Otis were guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump. Gable was asked about his views on people booing education. The American star wasted no time in highlighting the importance of learning things. Chad Gable also referred to his partner as an example who has upgraded himself with learning.

"Isn't that disgusting? I mean it is really gross. I have got kids at home. They watch the show. They see people booing education. Anywhere out there booing education, what is wrong with you? Do you not go to school? Do you not like to learn things? Otis likes to learn. That was the first thing he did. When he came onboard, he committed to learning okay? He is the tree trunk, he has got a brain to match his size and width and he has become the intelligent version of Otis that you are all seeing now. Look at that face," - said the Master. (31:00 onwards)

Chad Gable believes he will not be on the receiving end of a mid-air RKO ever again

On the March 10 episode of WWE Raw, Chad Gable was caught mid-air by Randy Orton, who hit him with a brutal RKO. The Alpha Academy lost their Raw Tag Team Championship that night to RK-Bro.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Gable explained that he has learned from his mistakes. The former champion claimed that he had already started training to avoid a second mid-air RKO.

"That was not awesome. It was ridiculous in the sense that it is never going to happen again. Because immediately back to the tape study, we took care of it. We have been training our necks. We are even training to avoid that and it will not be repeated because the master does not make the same mistake twice. Thank You!" (from 23:15 onwards)

What do you think about Gable's comments on education? Sound off below!

