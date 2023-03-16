Chad Gable could be sued by WWE RAW stable following backstage incident

Chad Gable searched for his friend Otis this week on WWE RAW and later found him taking part in a photoshoot with Maximum Male Models.

Gable tried to convince Otis to leave and go to the gym with him before posing for some photos with the former MITB winner, which then seemingly broke Man.soor's camera.

Man.soor didn't appear as part of this week's episode of The Bump, but Ma.ce and Maxxine were on-hand to reveal that they were looking into suing Gable for damages since he is yet to pay for a new camera.

"It's a very expensive camera, if you look up the price on 'the Google' it's worth at least sixteen hundred dollars and we can't just give that away, so we need that back," said Ma.ce.

Maxxine continued:

"Here's the thing though I have a great lawyer, and I love to sue, so I'm going to get it handled. I have it handled." [From 41:40 to 42:18]

Otis did later appear on The Bump and revealed that he and Gable are still close friends despite the recent friction between them and that his former tag team partner would pay for the damage without any issues.

Maximum Male Model's match on WWE RAW was scrapped this week

Maximum Male Models were expected to face Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows from The OC this week on WWE RAW. Instead, the match was scrapped at the last minute, and Man.soor later claimed that it was called off because he wasn't cosmetically cleared after "breaking a nail while scrolling through Instagram."

In an update, Fightful Select reported that the match was scrapped over the weekend, and interestingly, The OC and Mia Yim were backstage for WWE RAW. It's unclear why the bout didn't go ahead.

Do you think Maximum Male Models should sue Chad Gable? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes