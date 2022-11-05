Champion questions Rey Mysterio's "motives" following a harsh loss in the title match on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio suffered a massive loss at the hands of The Ring General Gunther on the latest SmackDown episode. It had been a while since Rey went for the gold. He went for the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther, however, Rey’s attempt to pin him was unsuccessful.

Moreover, The Ring General left no stone unturned in beating up the wrestling veteran to retain his title. During SmackDown Exclusive, he questioned Rey Mysterio’s motives regarding the IC championship.

According to The Ring General, he defended the title with the utmost honor and dignity. However, Mysterio was not as driven to win the Intercontinental Championship as Gunther was.

“Well, I don’t compare us to each other. Every time I step into this ring, I have given my all to defend this title and to defend the honour and respect of this great sport. Because as I showed, I’m driven by the passion this sport means to me. Rey Mysterio was driven by his own motives. That’s why I’m standing in front of you as the WWE Intercontinental Champion, because, to us, the match is sacred,” Gunther said.

Rey Mysterio took a break from his son Dominik Mysterio

The greatest luchador in WWE history has been walking on eggshells for the past few weeks. Earlier, he was part of the red brand with his son Dominik Mysterio. However, Dominik Mysterio backstabbed his father and Edge at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Rey tried his best to keep his son away from the dark side of The Judgment Day faction but failed. Even though Rey took some beating from Dominik inside the ring, he could not get back by using physical force on his son.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H came to the rescue of Mysterio and made him jump ship from Raw to SmackDown. In fact, The Legendary Luchador was more motivated than Gunther to win the IC title, but Rey fell short next to the Champion.

