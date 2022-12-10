Champion's team suffers upset defeat on WWE SmackDown against Ricochet

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ricochet and New Day defeated Gunther and the rest of the Imperium.

Before the match-up, the Intercontinental Champion's faction outnumbered The One and Only. While signing the IC Title contract, Gunther reminded him that he had taken his title earlier this year.

The Ring General said,

"We respect this great sport; we are professional wrestlers."

The New Day appeared on SmackDown to support Ricochet. The 34-year-old and the faction mocked The Intercontinental Champion with: "Imperium can't perform" chants. Soon, a brawl broke out, leading Adam Pearce to make an official match between the men.

In the match's early stages, a head-scissor takedown from Ludwig Kaiser caught the former Intercontinental Champion. However, he landed on his feet and dropped Kaiser with a dropkick.

Finally, the high-flyer broke the Imperium Bomb by Vinci and Kaiser, and Woods brought down Vinci and Gunther on the floor! Kofi Kingston then rocked Kaiser and dragged him into position for Ricochet's Shooting Star Press! The One and Only connected the move and pinned Kaiser for the win.

The 34-year-old star had the momentum heading into next week's Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther.

Do you think the High-Flyer can win back his Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

