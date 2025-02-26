Champion vs. Champion match officially announced; two WWE stars will put their title on the line

It was revealed on the latest episode of WWE NXT that two championships will be defended at the same time at an upcoming event. Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia will compete in a Winner Takes All match, and one of them will emerge as a double champion.

In the opening segment of the show, The Dark Angel defended her NXT Women's North American Championship against Karmen Petrovic. After she won the bout and successfully retained the gold, she was confronted by NXT Women's Champion Giulia.

The Beautiful Madness congratulated Stephanie Vaquer on her successful title defense and mentioned the latter referring to herself as the best champion. Giulia said Stephanie wasn't the best champion in WWE NXT, as she believed that title belonged to her.

La Primera told Giulia that they were friends but challenged her to a title vs. title match to determine who the best woman was on the black and silver brand. They both want to prove who the best is, as they are two of the top performers in the company.

They have wrestled each other before outside of WWE, so it will be interesting to see what they can do on NXT. It hasn't been announced whether the two titles will be unified, but it's clear that there'll be a double champion.

