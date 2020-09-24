Changes made to WWE's plans due to Covid-19 outbreak within the roster revealed

WWE is currently going through another outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests, this time within the WWE NXT roster. They are not alone as reports have emerged of AEW going through a similar condition at the moment, with Lance Archer announcing that he had tested positive.

Now, according to a report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE NXT had to change up a lot of plans for this week's show thanks to the outbreak.

WWE NXT's changed plans revealed

According to the report, there was a tag team match between Danny Burch and Roderick Strong, with the two of them facing Raul Mendoza and Fabian Aichner. This was supposed to set up a future match against The Undisputed Era's Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong against the team of Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. However, this could not take place as Bobby Fish was not at the show and they had to change the plans around a bit.

It was also reported that not only was Bobby Fish not present, but the WWE NXT announcers, Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph were also absent from this week's show. It should be noted that their absence from the show might not be related to the outbreak on the NXT roster.

Meltzer went on to add that the outbreak in the NXT roster had led to a number of positive tests, but the numbers were not as high as the last time there had been an outbreak of the disease. However, he did note that the number of WWE NXT stars testing positive was not a small number.

Meltzer mentioned that one of the NXT coaches tested positive and that soem of the backstage people might have been 'lax' and that led to a lot of people testing positive as they stopped taking precautions.