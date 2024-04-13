Chaos breaks out during massive LA Knight match; Street Profits get involved

The Street Profits were involved in chaos during LA Knight's match on this week's SmackDown.

It's only been a few days since Cody Rhodes did the impossible and dethroned Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After going through one hell of a battle at WrestleMania 40, it doesn't look like the American Nightmare is ready to slow down. He is already looking ahead to the future. With WWE Backlash set to take place in France next month, Cody is looking for his next challenger.

Two Triple-Threat matches were announced tonight on SmackDown to determine his next challenger. One of those matches featured LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Santos Escobar. The match was evenly paced until Angel and Berto decided to interfere and attack Knight. They helped Santos hit the triple powerbomb. They then turned their attention to Lashley, which caused Street Profits to get involved, and a brawl broke out between both teams.

After the brawl, the match continued as usual. Knight ended up winning after he hit the BFT on Escobar.

Knight moves one step closer to challenging Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash with this win.

