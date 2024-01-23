Chaos broke out during a match between The New Day and their longtime rivals tonight on RAW.

The New Day has been involved in a rivalry with Imperium for quite some time now. It all started when Kofi Kingston accidentally injured Giovanni Vinci during a tag team match, which caused the match to be stopped midway. This put Vinci out of action for a few weeks.

Ludwig Kaiser, who was upset about his tag team partner's injury, tried to extract his pound of flesh when he faced Kofi Kingston the following week. After the match, Kaiser brutally assaulted Kingston, leaving him needing medical help.

This enraged Xavier Woods, and he was out for blood last week against Kaiser and came close to taking Kaiser's head off with the steel steps. In order to settle the scores between both teams, a tag team match was set up tonight on RAW, but nobody could've predicted what would happen.

A brawl broke out outside the ring, resulting in a double countout. They continued to brawl into the crowd, which ended when The New Day drove Imperium through a table.

Expand Tweet

It looks like this rivalry between these two teams is far from over after what happened tonight.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.