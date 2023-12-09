Chaos breaks out on WWE SmackDown; fans look on as brawl starts on the ramp

A major altercation took place just before the match between Asuka and Charlotte Flair on the special Tribute to the Troops episode of WWE SmackDown.

The bout between the former WWE Women's Champions was made official last Friday. As Asuka entered the ring, accompanied by Damage CTRL members Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Kairi Sane, they were unexpectedly ambushed.

Zelina Vega and Mia Yim launched an attack targeting SKY and Sane upon their return. The assault was a direct response to a backstage attack orchestrated by the faction before Survivor Series. They were later joined by Bianca Belair and Shotzi as a huge brawl took place on the ramp.

Despite Damage CTRL being absent from ringside, Asuka defeated Charlotte Flair. Stablemate Bayley, who was ordered to stay backstage, came out to cause distraction. This allowed The Empress of Tomorrow to take advantage and secure the win with a roll-up pin.

The recent events raise intrigue about what lies ahead for the future of Damage CTRL.

